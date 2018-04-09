​​ ​
Syria T4 air base strike kills 14, including Iranian forces: Report

An early-morning strike on a Syrian government air base in the country's centre killed 14 fighters, including Iranian forces allied to the regime, a monitoring group said today.

By: | Beirut | Updated: April 9, 2018 2:51 PM
Forces from regime allies Russia and Iran, as well as fighters from the Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, are known to have a presence there, said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

An early-morning strike on a Syrian government air base in the country’s centre killed 14 fighters, including Iranian forces allied to the regime, a monitoring group said today. “At least 14 fighters were killed in the strike on the T-4 airport, among them Iranian forces,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor. Syrian state media had earlier reported dead and wounded in the strike, without giving casualty figures. The T-4 base lies in Syria’s central Homs province and is also known as the Tiyas airport. Forces from regime allies Russia and Iran, as well as fighters from the Tehran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militia, are known to have a presence there, said Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

The Observatory, which has a wide network of sources across war-ravaged Syria, said it could not confirm who carried out the attack on the T-4 base. Israel carried out strikes against a Syrian government base in the country’s centre in February, with the Observatory identifying it at the time as T-4. Israel has struck targets inside Syria on multiple occasions throughout the country’s seven-year war, including those linked to Iran and Hezbollah or to Assad’s chemical weapons programme.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment. The raid came as worldwide outrage mounted over a reported chemical weapons attack on a rebel-controlled town outside the Syrian capital. (AFP)

