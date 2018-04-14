Syria airstrikes LIVE Updates: US calls 100-missile attack ‘one-time shot’, Russia likely to call UN Security Council meeting

Syria air strikes LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in Syria this morning following which loud explosions rocked the country’s capital of Damascus and filled the sky with heavy smoke. (Reuters(

Syria air strikes LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in Syria this morning following which loud explosions rocked the country’s capital – Damascus and filled the sky with heavy smoke. Trump, on Friday night, announced that the three allies (US, Britain and France) had launched military strikes to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for the alleged chemical weapons use and to prevent him from doing it again. The US president said Washington is prepared to “sustain” pressure on Assad until he ends what the president called a ‘criminal pattern of killing his own people’ with internationally banned chemical weapons.

The airstrikes launched by the United States and its allies Britain and France fired more than 100 missiles in a “one-time shot” the Pentagon said followed evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a chemical weapons attack using at least chlorine gas. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford said three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted by missiles from both the sea and aircraft, which triggered Syrian air defences. Meanwhile, Russia is likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria.

12 PM: The US has “a large body” of evidence indicating that the Assad regime was responsible for the April 7 chemical attack in Duma and that Syrian military officials coordinated the attack, the White House said today as it defended the joint air strikes on the war-torn country.

11:55 AM: British Prime Minister Theresa May authorised precision air-launched cruise missile strikes against Syria on Saturday to degrade its chemical weapons capability, saying there was no alternative to military action.

11:50 AM: Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Saturday that Russia was likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria, RIA news agency reported.

11:45 AM: Turkey welcomes air strikes on the Syrian government as an “appropriate” response, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

11:43 AM: Syrian state media slammed Western strikes today as illegal and “doomed to fail,” after the US, France, and Britain launched a joint operation against the Damascus government.

11:10 AM: Syrian presidency tweets “Good souls will not be humiliated” after airstrikes by US, UK, France.

11:05 AM: French foreign minister says joint military operation in Syria is legitimate, limited and proportionate.

11 AM: French defence minister says Russia was warned ahead of joint US, UK, French military attacks on Syria.

10:55 AM: US Defence Secretary Mattis: At this time `no reports of losses’ on part of US, allies in Syria strike.