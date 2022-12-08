Swedish trade minister visits India, focus on strengthening trade ties

Leading a high level delegation, Swedish Minister for Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell is in India on a two-day visit and the focus during meetings is to be on strengthening the bilateral trade relations.

This is his first official trip to India and to Asia, after having been appointed as Minister in Sweden’s new Government earlier this year on October 18, 2022.

Agenda in New Delhi

Besides meeting his counterpart, the Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal, the Swedish minister will also meet India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and the talks will be on the upcoming presidencies of Sweden and India of the EU and G20 respectively.

He is leading the delegation at the 20th Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation and this will be followed by a business roundtable with representatives of companies of both companies.

The business delegation accompanying the minister has CEOs and chairpersons of Swedish companies like: SAAB, Ericsson, AstraZeneca, Perstorp and Getinge.

India & Sweden

Both countries have a robust multifaceted bilateral cooperation in various sectors including Green Transition, Innovation, and Health Care. And more than 250 Swedish companies are present in India, and around 200,000 Indians are directly employed in Swedish companies. A number of Swedish companies have been present in India for a century and around 2.2 million Indians are indirectly employed with Swedish business. In 2023 the two countries will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations.

There have been regular high-level engagements and interactions including bilateral meetings between the top leadership of both countries in Copenhagen in May 2022. In 2021 there was a virtual summit level meeting between the Prime Ministers in March 2021 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Sweden in 2018.

Ahead of his visit Minister Johan Forssell had said that the two countries shared comprehensive trade ties and “We see a vast scope for expanding and diversifying our collaboration in the area of trade and investment, focusing on innovation, sustainability and green transition.”