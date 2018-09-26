Swaraj meets Fiji, Suriname, Estonia ministers on UNGA sidelines: Capacity building and defence coop top the agenda

EAM Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister of Estonia. (Twitter)

Development assistance, capacity building and defence cooperation with Fiji were discussed when External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting. After the meeting on Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they were “building upon a historical relationship with an important Pacific partner of India”.

In 2017, during Fiji’s Minster for Defence Ratu Inoke Kubuabola’s visit to New Delhi, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation covering defence industry, military training and humanitarian assistance and disaster management. Both sides had discussed expanded defence partnership in maritime security between both the countries, and naval cooperation was identified as an area of promise.

Swaraj and Suriname Foreign Minister of Deborah Pollack-Beighle also met on Tuesday and discussed cooperation in capacity building, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, and followed up to President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Suriname in June, MEA spokesperson Kumar tweeted.

On the meeting with Estonia’s Foreign Minister of Sven Minister Kumar tweeted that “both had a good exchange of views on intensifying cooperation in IT, trade and investment, culture, education, tourism and multilateral fora.”

On Wednesday, Swaraj is scheduled to meet with Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma and Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The minister will be speaking at the High-Level Meeting on Climate Change convened by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and at a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial Committee on Palestine.