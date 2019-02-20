Surya Kiran crash: Aircraft not to be part of display at Aero India 2019

Surya Kiran crash: Aircraft not to be part of dispaly at Aero India 2019

Hours after two aircraft of IAF’s aerobatic team Surya Kiran crashed, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected to safety, Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria Tuesday said the Surya Kiran will not be a part of Aero India 2019 beginning tomorrow. Video clips of the incident showed the two jets crashing to the ground and bursting into flames near Yelahanka airbase after brushing against each other mid-air, a day ahead of the five-day event.

“We had an unfortunate incident and an investigation will take place. Surya Kiran won’t be part of display,” Bhadauria told reporters here. All other displays will go ahead as planned, he added. The Hawk jets were performing a manoeuvre when one was flying inverted carrying a pilot and the other below it with two pilots moments before they hit each other and spun out of control, according to police and eye witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 1150 hrs while practising for the air show,the Defence PRO office said in a statement. One of the three aircrew of the aircraft, Wg Cdr V T Shelke and Sqn Ldr T J Singh ejected. However, Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi sustained fatal injuries, it said.

Read Also| Government eyes Rs 26-lakh cr electronics manufacturing ecosystem, 1 cr jobs by 2025 under new policy

Throwing light on the mishap, Bhadauria said, “In this particular incident they were doing a mirror image. The margin of error is very low. Whether it was an execution error or a bird that hit will be found out in the investigation.” Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she would react after getting the details.

Earlier, Karnataka Director General of Police and Chief of Fire and Emergency Services M N Reddi said, “No major damage to any house in ISRO colony. Fire Force has completely doused the fire.”