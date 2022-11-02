Survitec to make latest viper pilot flight equipment for Lockheed Martin’s F-16

Lockheed Martin has awarded the contract to develop new flight equipment to Survitec, a global survival technology provide. This is part of a capability upgrade for the F-16s in service with air forces worldwide.

Survitec holds the sole source contract for the full below-neck Pilot Flight Ensemble (PFE) and the F-16 Pilot Flight Equipment will use a fully modular design philosophy employed on F-35 Lightning II.

Martin Whittaker, CEO Aerospace and Defence, Survitec explained that, “This is a strategically important contract for Survitec, which builds on our current position supplying the highest performing PFE globally to over 40 types of training and front-line aircraft, including Eurofighter Typhoon, KF-21, PC21 and 5th generation platforms such as F-35.”

The company claims that the an extensive range of sizes and adjustment features will ensure comprehensive anthropometric fit across the full range of male and female pilots.

Photo: Survitec

The equipment currently being developed, according to the manufacturer, will deliver look into pilot comfort and mobility whilst operating the aircraft. The latest survival technology will seek to provide protection during all phases of flight, ejection and post-ejection survival including in-water flotation and thermal protection.

Nick Mulhall, Global Defence Business Development Director, Survitec, added: “The PFE we are introducing on Viper provides a significant uplift in protection and survivability compared to older equipment flown on most legacy F-16s. Viper pilots will be better protected and more comfortable during flight, and if they ever have to eject, will benefit from the very best protection available.”

Launch customers for Viper include Taiwan and another customer, with many other air forces actively evaluating the new F-16’s enhanced performance.