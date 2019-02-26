IAF destroys Pakistan terror camps LIVE: Surgical strikes 2.0? Mirage 2000 jets destroy Jaish camps across LOC

IAF destroys Pakistan terror camps! In a big overnight operation, IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets have completely destroyed multiple terror camps in Pakistan. According to IAF sources, quoted by ANI, as many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force took part in the operation. According to reports, 1,000 kgs bombs were dropped on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). Sources have said that at around 0330 hours on the 26th February the Mirage 2000 fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it.
In a major crackdown against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, IAF jets crossed LOC and targeted terror camps in the wee hours of Tuesday. IAF’s action comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammed trained terrorist attacked a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Pulwama on February 14. 40 jawans sacrificed lives. According to various reports, control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed have been destroyed in the aerial strike by IAF. The strike is said to have taken place near Balakot, which is said to be quite a distance from the LoC.
The Indian Air Force has not yet responded to the claims. A statement is awaited.
This is a developing story.
Control room of terror outfit Jaish was completely destroyed according to news agency ANI reports. Report quoting sources added that'Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LOC completely destroyed in IAF air strikes.'
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has praised Indian Air Force in a tweet saying: I salute the pilots of the IAF.
Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan armed forces spokesperson has claimed that Indian aircraft “intruded from Muzaffarabad sector” and “dropped a payload” near Balakot “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force”, reported Indian Express.
The Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on a JEM terror camp across the Line of Control, completely destroying it, Air Force sources told news agency ANI.
According to media reports, the said IAF operation targetted Jaish camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The JEM had claimed responsibility for ghastly attack on CRPF convey in Pulwama on February 14.
According to media reports camps of terror outfit Jaish-E-Mohammed were destroyed in the strike. Media reports quoting sources say that the strikes were cent pecent successful and went on exactly as per the plan by forces.
IAF Sources tell news Agency ANI that 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LOC, completely destroying it.