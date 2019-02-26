IAF destroys Pakistan terror camps LIVE: Surgical strikes 2.0? Mirage 2000 jets destroy Jaish camps across LOC

IAF destroys Pakistan terror camps! In a big overnight operation, IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets have completely destroyed multiple terror camps in Pakistan.

IAF destroys Pakistan terror camps! In a big overnight operation, IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets have completely destroyed multiple terror camps in Pakistan. According to IAF sources, quoted by ANI, as many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force took part in the operation. According to reports, 1,000 kgs bombs were dropped on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). Sources have said that at around 0330 hours on the 26th February the Mirage 2000 fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it.

In a major crackdown against terrorism emanating from Pakistan, IAF jets crossed LOC and targeted terror camps in the wee hours of Tuesday. IAF’s action comes days after Jaish-e-Mohammed trained terrorist attacked a CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in Pulwama on February 14. 40 jawans sacrificed lives. According to various reports, control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed have been destroyed in the aerial strike by IAF. The strike is said to have taken place near Balakot, which is said to be quite a distance from the LoC.

The Indian Air Force has not yet responded to the claims. A statement is awaited.

This is a developing story.