Surgical Strike Day on September 29

The decision comes after the government had announced its plan to celebrate the second anniversary of the ‘surgical strikes’ later this month. (Representative image: PTI)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday directed varsities and higher educational institutions across the country to observe September 29 as “Surgical strike day”. The decision comes after the government had announced its plan to celebrate the second anniversary of the ‘surgical strikes’ later this month.

The UGC in a communication has recommended that activities like talk-sessions by ex-servicemen about sacrifices by the armed forces, special parades, visit to exhibitions and sending greeting cards to pledge their support for armed forces should be conducted as part of the celebration.

“The NCC units of all universities should organise a special parade on September 29 after which the NCC commander shall address them on the modalities of protection of the borders. The varsities may organise a talk-session calling ex-servicemen to sensitise students about sacrifices made by the armed forces,” the communication to all Vice Chancellors stated.

“A multimedia exhibition will be organised around India Gate on September 29. Similar exhibitions may be organised in states, union territories, important towns and cantonments across the country. The institutions should encourage students and faculty members to visit these exhibitions.”

It has also suggested that the students shall pledge their support for armed forces by writing letters and cards which may be produced in both digital and physical format.

“The letters and cards should be shared with PRO Defence and PIB for publicity across various media,” the UGC said.

According to agency report, on Wednesday, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal had said that the government will be “celebrating” the second anniversary of the surgical strikes. He said that the 2016 strikes, which saw Indian Army commandos going into the Pakistani- occupied territory to neutralise terrorist launch pads, showed the world that we “mean business”.

The operation was carried out by para commandos of the 4th and 9th battalions of the Indian Army and the terror launch pads targeted were in the range of 2 to 3 km from the Line of Control (LoC).