Supreme Court reserves order on Centre’s plea challenging CBI probe against DGR officials

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today said it will pass order on a plea of the Centre challenging CBI probe ordered by Delhi High Court against the officials of the Defence Ministry’s Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR).

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandarchud reserved its verdict after hearing the counsels.

“Hearing concluded. Order reserved,” the bench said.

The Centre had challenged the high court order of July 20 last year directing registration of FIR on the allegation of graft by officials of the DGR.

It had said that the incidents of irregularities in the DGR, which deals with providing re-employment to ex-servicemen below officer rank, may have “national and international ramifications”.

It had also said that registering of a regular case (RC) or FIR, as sought in the pleas, “was essential for doing complete justice and enforcing fundamental and basic rights of the ex-servicemen”.

It was alleged before the high court that jobs registered in the name of bonafide ex-servicemen were in reality being “illegally ventured into” by non-entitled persons, mainly civilians.

The high court in its 12-page order had noted that the CBI appeared to have “merely registered preliminary enquiries” in the matter which “did not culminate into registration of formal FIRs or RCs and no matter was sent up to trial”.

It had said that despite the CBI’s prima facie observations supporting the petitioners’ contentions of graft with regard to DGR functioning, it is “evident that complete steps thereon have not been taken” by the agency.

It had directed the CBI to “immediately” take steps to convert the preliminary enquiries of May 7, May 8 and May 12, 2014, into FIRs or RCs in accordance with law

The agency was also directed to ensure that the probe in the matter is expeditiously completed to arrive at a logical conclusion in accordance with law