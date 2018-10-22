Super Hornet’s Make in India Programme: SASMOS delivers 1000th F/A-18 electrical panel assembly to Boeing

This marks a significant milestone in the `Make in India’ initiative and underscores the importance of Indian manufacturers in building the future of aerospace and defense globally. (Representational Image)

Bangalore based SASMOS HET Technologies Limited, a leading manufacturer of wiring harness, electro-mechanical assemblies and unit integration products delivered for the US aerospace giant Boeing Company’s the 1000th F/A-18 Super Hornet electrical panel assembly, on schedule.

This marks a significant milestone in the `Make in India’ initiative and underscores the importance of Indian manufacturers in building the future of aerospace and defense globally. The company has progressed from being a start-up organization to a preferred partner by OEM’s in the industry and created the benchmark in the Harness manufacturing industries in India.

According to Karl Jeppesen, vice president, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Supply Chain, “This delivery is not just an important milestone for SASMOS, but also for Boeing and the Indian industry.” Adding, “As Boeing continues to move forward, these are the types of exciting advancements that will enable the Indian aerospace industry to become the economic growth engine defined by Make in India.”

The Indian company first started work on F/A-18 in 2016 and has so far delivered 1,000 panels in two years. The manufacturer also produces mission-critical equipment and cockpit panel assemblies for Boeing’s F-15 and F/A-18 fighter aircraft, and has delivered more than 3,000 F-15 panels already.

Said Chandra Shekar, Founder and Managing Director, SASMOS, that through this initiative which started three years ago, the company is ready to grow with Boeing’s India initiative.”

The F/A-18 Super Hornet delivers cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability, outdistancing current and emerging threats well into the future. Boeing recently announced a Make in India plan for the Super Hornet that features a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Mahindra Defence Services and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The US Company has been working with suppliers in India for over two decades in manufacturing, IT and engineering services. So far there are more than 160 suppliers providing advanced, complex components and subassemblies for Boeing commercial and defense aircraft as part of an integrated global supply chain. Critical components such as aero-structures, wire harnesses, composites, forgings, avionics mission systems and ground support equipment for aircraft are being made in India for both commercial and military planes including the 777, 787, P-8, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-15 and H-47 Chinook.