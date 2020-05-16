Success for Make in India! Indigenous ships join ICG; to boost maritime security, says Rajnath Singh

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh commissioning Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Sachet and two other interceptor boats C-450 and C-451 in Goa via video conference, in New Delhi

Designed & built by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), the Indian Coast guard has received ICGS Sachet fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment and also two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451. These three boats were commissioned into service through a video conferencing by the defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who said “The rising power of ‘our sea guard’, ICG and Indian shipbuilding industry is a matter of pride for the country.”

Terming the oceans as the lifelines of not only India but also global prosperity, the defence Minister stated that “As an emerging maritime power, the prosperity of the nation is dependent on the sea. Clean seas provide economic opportunities for our nation-building.

The Indian Coast Guard as the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world is protecting country’s coastline and economic activities, and the maritime environment in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

During the commissioning event, Director General of Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan said “ The new additions to the ICG fleet of vessels would assist the service in remaining vigilant at sea all the time and will also contribute to the country’s fight against COVID-19.”

Most about the new vessels

The ICCG Sachet is 105-metre longship and displaces around 2,350 tons. It will be propelled by two 9,100 KW diesel engines. It has been designed to attain a maximum speed of 26 knots and has an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles.

It can carry a twin-engine helicopter and four high-speed boats and limited pollution response equipment which will help in undertaking oil spill pollution response at sea.\

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik taking part in commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Sachet and two other interceptor boats C-450 and C-451 in Goa.

What Does Sachet mean?

It means alert and is a projection of will and commitment ‘to be ever vigilant for serving and protecting’ the maritime interest of the country.

It will be commanded by Deputy Inspector General Rajesh Mittal and there will be around 11 Officers and 110 men.

C-450 and C-451

These are indigenous and have been designed and built by Larsen & Toubro Shipyard Hazira and have almost 70 per cent indigenous content.

These two boats are fitted with the latest navigation and communication equipment.

They can achieve speeds in excess of 45 knots. They have been designed for high-speed interception, close coast patrol and low-intensity maritime operations.

The ships will be commanded by Assistant Commandant Gaurav Kumar Gola and Assistant Commandant Akin Zutshi.