Strengthening ties: Bangladesh Coast Guard ship Tajuddin arrives at Visakhapatnam Port

A Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship arrived at the Visakhapatnam Port today.

The aim of the visit is to develop working level operation between Coast Guards of maritime nations and enhance inter-operability in the fields of maritime search and rescue, anti-piracy operations and other maritime law enforcement tasks, a coast guard release said today.

The ship, Tajuddin, has participated during the 10th Regional Co-operation Agreement (ReCAP) for safe and secure sea in February 2017,the release said.

During the period of stay at Vishakhapatnam, the Bangladesh delegation would be calling on senior Indian Coast Guard officials, it said.

Also, joint exercises between the coast guard of the respective countries would be scheduled subsequently, which emphasises on search and rescue operations and pollution control exercises at sea.