Stealth Frigate ‘Taragiri’ launched, to add to Indian Navy’s forte

On Sunday, September 11, the fifth Stealth Frigate under P17A, which is to be constructed at Mazagon Dock (MDL) was launched in Mumbai.

The new frigate has been named `Taragiri’ by Charu Singh, President NWWA (Western Region). According to Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-IN-C, Western Naval Command, ‘Taragiri’ will add to the Indian Navy’s forte as and when it makes its way into the blue waters.

Image Credit – Indian Navy

More about the Stealth Frigate

These multi-role ships will be equipped with the state of the art technology on board and will play a critical role in the maritime scenario especially in view of the growing presence of the Chinese naval power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that P17A is the follow-on of earlier Shivalik Class which were the first indigenously built stealth warships in the country and are in the Indian Navy already.

These ships have been designed in-house by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and are being constructed at the shipyard in Mumbai. Following the launch on Sunday, the new stealth frigate ‘Taragiri’ according to the Indian Navy has joined other two sister ships at the yard for outfitting activities.

There are in all seven frigates under P17A which are at various stages of construction at two different shipyards: four at MDL and three at GRSE Kolkata. Around 75 percent of the orders for this project have been placed with the private industry as well as almost 2100 MSMEs.

As has been reported earlier, the keel for the first frigate under this project was launched in 2017 at MDL and in 2018 at GRSE.

What weapons are on board?

There is a mix of weapon systems on board which have been sourced from Russia and some have been manufactured locally. The weapon suite will have standard contemporary weapons as this will help in achieving seamless interoperability with the other Fleet Task Force ships.

According to officials, the main weapon and sensor suite of the ships under this project are expected to include: Triple tube Heavy Torpedo launcher, indigenous Sonar, BrahMos SSM, LRSAM (Forward & Aft configuration) with MF STAR radar.

Image Credit – Indian Navy

Stealth feature onboard these ships

During different operations, it helps in improving the ship’s survivability in any hostile environment.

There are advanced stealth features of this project and they pertain to the smaller Radar cross-section of the ship. This has been achieved through the use of a special super structure shape which helps to reduce radar wave reflections.

Low acoustic noise which emanates from operating machinery like Diesel Generators, propellers etc and this helps sonars on other ships to detect its presence.

Radar MFSTAR

It is Multi-Function Surveillance Track and missile guidance Radar and is for frigates and will bring in long-distance target detection and tracking ability. This is for both surface and air targets. This radar is also capable of undertaking Target Designation of hostile targets.

CIWS (Close-in Weapon System)

Reliable Gun mount AK- 630s and the Electronic Warfare systems on advanced ships are integrated with the ship’s Combat functions. This makes the detection of the frigates difficult and enables it to launch pre-emptive counter-measures against any kind of threat – surface or subsurface or air.

Launch

Others who were present during the launch ceremony included chief guest Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, VAdm Kiran Deshmukh, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition and other senior officers of the Indian Navy and from the shipyard.