Stamp released by Navy chief on the 10th edition of IONS, see pictures

By: | Published: November 13, 2018 10:25 PM

A special cover was released by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba on the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) at Lulu International Convention Centre, Kochi.

Release of “First Day” cover by Admiral Sunil Lanba

A special cover was released by the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba on the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) at Lulu International Convention Centre, Kochi in the presence of Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Cashew Industries Minister of Kerala, Mercy Kutty Amma, the Post Master General (PMG), Northern Region, Jithendra Gupta and the Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi.

IONS Seminar in progress

The commemorative Special Cover of IONS 10th Anniversary celebrations depict a map of the Indian Ocean and littoral countries of the IOR, signifying the geopolitical importance of the region. It also has a sail-boat that majestically symbolises the importance of ancient trade routes used by the natives of the region to establish trade and socio-cultural links with the countries in the region.

Inaugural address by the Chief of Naval Staff

The national flags of member nations form an integral part of the cover and symbolise the support and cooperation of these countries the common cause of maritime security, goodwill and growth in the region. Chiefs of Navies of Bangladesh, Iran, Japan, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, and Netherlands, South Africa and the UAE as well as senior delegates from 16 other IONS member nations are attending the IONS anniversary celebrations.

“First Day” Cover
“First Day” Cover

The release of the Special Cover was followed by a seminar wherein eminent guest speakers exchanged views on the ways to address emerging maritime threats in the IOR, and to enhance Maritime Domain Awareness in the region.

Group photograph

The IONS is a very important regional maritime security initiative and endeavours to generate a flow of information among naval professionals resulting in common understanding and possible agreements on the way ahead to tackle common concerns.

