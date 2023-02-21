Stage set for G20 Foreign ministers meeting next month. Know all about it

Major global challenges like spiraling food and energy costs, growing debts, are some of the issues that will be the focus of discussions when the foreign ministers of G20 meet in New Delhi on March 1-2, 2023. The agenda for the forthcoming meeting is expected to be packed

The meeting will be taking place following the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 4, 2023 and amidst the growing concern in the West that there could be fresh offensive by the Russians at that time. And this according to people familiar with the matter could cast a shadow on the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

Under its G20 presidency India has sought to act as the voice of the Global South or the Developing nations. And these nations have expressed their concerns on several issues including the rising inflation, declining economic growth, cost of goods and energy, fertilizers, and debts. Almost 70 countries across the globe are impacted, people said.

What will be the focus?

According to one of the people the focus of the forthcoming G20 meeting in New Delhi would be to find solutions to these global challenges as some are the outcome of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. And focus areas of G20 has been on financial stability at the global level.

What to expect during the meeting?

There is a possibility of some initial discussions on day one and this will be followed by a networking dinner which will be hosted by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the first day of the meeting (March 1, 2023).

Substantive discussions will take place on day two (March 2, 2023) and it will be an inclusive agenda. This means that the contentious issues like the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war will not be brushed away.

Is Russia coming?

Yes. There has been a confirmation of foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s in the meeting.

However, because of the Ukraine crisis the usual joint photo-op which will involve all the foreign ministers is most unlikely.

India’s Agenda for G20

According to those familiar with the scheduled meetings, the agenda for the G20 under India’s presidency would include digital inclusion, reforms of the Bretton Woods System, multilateral financial institutions, push for early implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and green growth.

Financial Inclusion

Next month on March 4, India will also be hosting the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) meeting in Hyderabad. In this meeting there will be participation of all G20 countries, 50 Developing nations including neighbouring countries. Incidentally, Pakistan is not among the neighbouring countries who have been invited for the GPFI.

Why is this meeting important?

This is part of India’s inclusive approach that brings together other countries so that they could get a better understanding and benefit from the G20. This will also give the developing nations to express not only their concerns but also their expectations.