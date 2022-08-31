Sri Lanka, China and India: String of pearls in action

By Ranjit Kumar

The latest diplomatic spat, between India and China, over the docking of the Chinese naval ship Yuan Wang-5 from August 16 to 22 on Sri Lankan port Hambantota has shown Chinese intransigence and undue interest in Sri Lankan affairs, an island nation situated far away from Chinese mainland.

In fact, China should have no business in the affairs of a distant sovereign nation with which China had no historical, people to people or State to State relations. The way China has shed crocodile tears over Sri Lanka’s alleged loss of sovereignty due to its northern neighbour in the past and getting colonised for centuries, speaks of China’s hidden intent to prevent India from developing a cooperative friendly relationship with the island nation and establish it’s de-facto control over Sri Lankan State policy.

In fact, it is China which has made a huge dent in Sri Lankan sovereignty by forcing the island nation to cede a big chunk of land near Hambantota and its port and allow the Chinese naval ship to be in Sri Lankan waters. India had full right to ask the Sri Lankans to refuse the entry of the Chinese ship, since it violated the India Sri Lankan bilateral understanding, not to take actions or steps which will impinge on each other’s security interests.

That China has been luring and gradually entrapping the Sri Lankans in its debt trap was being talked about since long. The way Chinese envoy to Colombo Qi Zhen Hong has presented China’s case in an obscure Sri Lankan news website shows China’s intention to colonise Sri Lanka in the long- term.

China has tried to demean India in the eyes of the Sri Lankans. Though the Chinese envoy got a strong re-post from the Indian High Commission in Colombo, China has been working towards this objective since the last two decades, with a well-knit string–of–pearls strategy to establish its stronghold on India’s neighbourhood.

In fact, China’s decades-old string of Pearls strategy was once again seen in full action when it forced Sri Lanka to reverse its decision to postpone the scheduled visit of the Chinese so-called research vehicle Yuan Wang –5 to Hambantota. Though the ship left Sri Lankan shores on 22nd August, ripples in Sri Lankan waters created by the ship would be felt for a long time to come. This development has shown that China’s strategy of encircling India, from Nepal to Myanmar to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is being implemented with full vigour.

By kowtowing to Chinese shenanigans Sri Lanka has indicated that their political leadership has subjugated the nation to Chinese dictates and has become that country’s priciest bead in its string of pearls strategy. The homilies delivered to Sri Lanka by the Chinese envoy to Colombo should worry the Sri Lankan leadership.

But the tragedy is, China has influenced the Sri Lankan political leaders, especially the Rajpakshe family, which ruled Sri Lanka for more than a decade, by helping them with financial support to win the national elections. The Ranil Vikramsinghe government is no different. In fact the newly appointed President is said to be a close ally and friend of ex- President Gothabaya Rajpakshe, who had to shamefully flee the nation for a month and is now being assured of a secured stay in the country.

That China has now got a strong foothold in India’s neighbourhood is no secret now. India will have to live with the China-controlled Hambantota port in its vicinity for 99 years. Sri Lanka has not only surrendered its port to China under severe financial duress but also given away almost 15, 000 acres of land.

Not satisfied with this, China has bagged another ambitious real estate project. Sri Lankans have awarded the Chinese to build a Port City, which is projected to be a replica of Dubai or Singapore. This dream port city will have sky-scrappers, office complexes, luxury hotels, malls, residential apartments, etc. over which the Chinese would have full administrative control. Ordinary Sri Lankans are overawed by this attractive infrastructure development project, which promises good jobs to the youth and revenue to the nation.

Sadly, the Sri Lankans have not learnt lessons from another failed white elephant project called Nelum Kuluna tower which has been dubbed the tallest skyscraper in South Asia. Chinese banks have extended a US $ 100 million loan to the Sri Lankan government, for which the contract was awarded to the Chinese companies. The owners are reported to be in dire straits as they are unable to repay the loan instalments, as the tower has not found any takers and is running empty. Even the maintenance cost is not being recovered.

Thus, Sri Lanka has got entangled in the debt trap (one-fourth of its international debt is owed to China) and is not serious about taking rational policies to come out of this debt trap. This irrational management of the Sri Lankan economy has led to economic and social chaos in the country, forcing the Sri Lankan youths to agitate on the streets for months.

Since ex-President Rajpaksha is so indebted and obliged to the Chinese that he okayed the permission to the PLA Ship just a day before fleeing Sri Lanka. Unless the Sri Lankans free themselves from the clutches of the Chinese, the country will continue to be in distress and under the black shadow of China.

The author is an independent Strategic Affairs Analyst.

