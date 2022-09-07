Space startup Pixxel reaches for the sky, plans six earth imaging satellites in 2023

Pixxel, an Indian space technology startup based in Bengaluru, is building constellations of high-resolution earth imaging satellites. These will provide global imagery at a daily frequency to customers in a wide range of industries worldwide. The company is connecting with global players across industries. “We have been receiving interest from companies, governments and resellers especially from the environment and sustainability sectors. That’s where the data is most applicable,” says Awais Ahmed – Co-Founder and CEO, Pixxel.

Awais Ahmed – Co-Founder and CEO, Pixxel, shares updates about his company’s activities with Huma Siddiqui

Pixxel is India’s youngest earth observation company revolutionizing space technology for a better world?

Our company is building a health monitor for the planet through the manufacture and launch of a constellation of high throughput hyperspectral earth imaging satellites and the analytical tools to mine insights from that data. Hyperspectral imaging provides information in hundreds of wavelengths, which is 50 times more information than existing multispectral satellites, providing 10-20 wavelengths. Through this technology, the satellites enable the detection and monitoring of ground level phenomena that have hitherto remained unseen.

In addition, Pixxel’s data platform uses artificial intelligence to provide a sand-box like environment for users to extract insights from satellite imagery. The use cases include climate change, agriculture, mining, energy and urban planning.

Space technologies are critical in impacting government and industry decision-making. Pixxel’s constellation will significantly improve the quality of data available to make these decisions by democratising access to a technology that has remained within the confines of research labs and government agencies.

What is the significance of Hyperspectral Imagery in making India self reliant in energy, defense and agriculture?

Hyperspectral imaging provides information in very narrow bands, which allows detection of microscopic phenomena. When this information is available for every part of the planet at a 24-hour revisit, which is Pixxel’s mission it becomes an extremely powerful tool.

Within agriculture, Hyperspectral imaging can provide detailed information about the biophysical and biochemical properties of crops and soil. When deployed at scale, it is possible to identify crop stress, chlorophyll content, pest infestation, soil carbon and other soil composition parameters.

This can significantly bring down the level of manual effort required across the country and provide a more economical and scalable method of agricultural data points. This can feed into a centralised data repository, which can improve the quality of crop and soil decisions in order to help India achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On the energy front, hyperspectral imaging is a powerful tool for exploration activities and environmental damage mitigation. These satellites can be used to explore hydrocarbons across different locations and also detect any pipeline leakages or spills. The presence of hydrocarbons or any underground leakages typically leads to change in soil/water composition, which becomes detectable by hyperspectral sensors.

Similarly, hyperspectral imaging opens up an array of use cases within the defense domain. The sensitivity of hyperspectral sensors to very minute on-ground movements and activities makes it a potent tool. It can be used for use cases such as terrain categorisation, troop and infrastructure monitoring and anomaly detection amongst other things. Such information will strengthen our independence in the international arena, provide us with the means to forge international alliances, and assert our interests in the international geopolitical arena.

What is the way ahead for the company post the launch with satellite data insights?

We are focused on launching the first batch of six constellation satellites in the second half of next year, which will be followed by a series of launches, taking the final number to 24 constellation satellites. These satellites will provide 24-hour coverage of all parts of the planet at 5m resolution.

The team is currently working on design, assembly and testing of the next batch, based out of Bengaluru. In addition, Pixxel is parallely working on a geospatial analytics platform which will complement the dataset by acting as a tool to extract information from the imagery.

How can space technology help tech aligned MSMEs?

MSMEs have been quick and resilient in embracing new technologies. They have witnessed behavioral changes towards adoption of technology in terms of growth, boosting customer engagement and improving employee working experience. With the democratization of space data over the coming years, it will play a pivotal role in major business decisions right from capital allocation, supply chains, logistics and consumer insights. More importantly, the availability of space data will hugely improve the ability of MSMEs to scale their businesses and enter new markets.

Any global alliances?

Spacetech is an international game and Pixxel is open to global alliances across industries.

We have a tie up with Cloud-Based Agritech Company, Data Farming. Data Farming is bringing Pixxel’s hyperspectral satellite technology to Australian farmers to take advantage of the world’s most detailed satellite imaging and AI tools for crop health monitoring and sustainability efforts.

The satellite imagery will revolutionize agriculture by giving farmers access to a new caliber of analytical tools powered by insights from space. It will help farmers make better and faster decisions by providing a new scale and resolution to the monitoring of crop and soil health.

Procalculo, of South American nation Colombia has joined the Pixxel network as an integral channel partner for access to our rich hyperspectral dataset. This will be used to map and protect Colombia’s vibrant biodiversity among many other use cases.

This partnership is significant since Colombia ranks second amongst the twelve most bio-diverse countries in the world. It is a beautiful territory with a lot of land uses and coverage, but it’s also a big challenge to map this using today’s multispectral remote sensing solutions. Pixxel’s hyperspectral imagery will help to unlock a new level of species detection and classification capability helping them to produce richer thematic maps of the country.