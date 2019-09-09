Southern state to host PM Modi and Japanese PM Abe’s annual summit

Also, Japan Airlines (JAL) earlier this year had announced that a new non-stop service between Tokyo-Narita and Bengaluru India will be launched in 2020. This is expected to help flyer from North America who wants to fly to South India.

After visit Varanasi in 2015, Gujarat in 2017, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to be welcomed in one of the Southern states when he arrives for the India-Japan summit in December.

According to a top diplomat, “The annual summit meeting is driving force of the India-Japan relations. Mutually convenient dates have yet to be announced for the summit, which will be in India this time. And the venue is likely to be in one of the Southern states. Will it be Bengaluru or Tamil Nadu, it has not been decided yet.”

This will be the sixth summit and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, under the framework of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership will explore new domains for further deepening of relations.

Besides the Indo-Pacific region and how to secure it, both leaders are expected to discuss the strengthening of trade and economic ties and working on more projects in Africa. Presently, trilaterally India-Japan-Africa is working on projects in Kenya.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that focus of the summit will also be in several new areas including cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Tourism, Connectivity, aviation and people to people contact. Showcasing Japan in Bollywood movies will also be on the agenda.

Aviation

Japanese airlines have introduced new routes to encourage more travel between the two countries. Recently, ANA of Japan has announced that it will schedule a flight connecting Tokyo Narita International Airport and Chennai International Airport in October. This is part of the Japanese Aviation company’s global strategy. This will be ANA’s third route offering and the only airline offering direct flight connectivity between South India and Japan. This airline is already offering flights between Narita to Mumbai and Delhi.

Also, Japan Airlines (JAL) earlier this year had announced that a new non-stop service between Tokyo-Narita and Bengaluru India will be launched in 2020. This is expected to help flyer from North America who wants to fly to South India.

According to the diplomat, such initiatives are expected to help in boosting development and economic growth in both countries.