South Korea hails North Korea’s pledge to dismantle nuclear test site

South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Sunday hailed North Korea’s pledge to dismantle its nuclear test site. Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said in a statement that South Korea welcomed North Korea’s announcement on Saturday to hold a ceremony for the dismantling of its nuclear test site from May 23-25, Xinhua news agency reported. The spokesman said it was an expression of North Korea’s willingness, not with a word but with an act, to keep on promise that Pyongyang made during the inter-Korean summit. Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met on April 27 in the border village of Panmunjom. During the meeting, Kim promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri underground nuclear test site in northeastern North Korea and transparently show the dismantlement to the world.