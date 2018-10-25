​​​
  3. China’s defence minister Wei Fenghe vows never to cede any territory including disputed South China Sea

China’s defence minister Wei Fenghe vows never to cede any territory including disputed South China Sea

China will never give up an inch of its territory, including the self-ruled island of Taiwan that it claims as its own, or in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, the country's defence minister said on Thursday.

By: | Beijing | Published: October 25, 2018 11:42 AM
south china sea dispute, south china sea dispute solutions, china sea dispute, china sea news, Shangri-La Dialogue, Xiangshan Forum, Wei Fenghe Wei Fenghe made the remarks at the opening of the Xiangshan Forum. (Reuters)

China will never give up an inch of its territory, including the self-ruled island of Taiwan that it claims as its own, or in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, the country’s defence minister said on Thursday. Wei Fenghe made the remarks at the opening of the Xiangshan Forum, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in the wealthy city-state of Singapore.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told his Chinese counterpart last week that the world’s two largest economies needed to deepen high-level ties so as to navigate tension and rein in the risk of inadvertent conflict.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top