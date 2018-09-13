​​​
  3. Sopore encounter: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Sopore encounter: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Two militants killed in encounter in Sopore (Eds: EDS: Updating with details of militants being killed) Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Two militants were Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: September 13, 2018 2:13 PM
sopore encounter, latest news, kashmir news, jammu and kashmir news, important news jammu and kashmir Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chinkipora near Arampora area of Sopore township in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chinkipora near Arampora area of Sopore township in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces. “Two terrorists have been killed in the operation at Chinkipora,” an Army official said. He said the operation was in progress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top