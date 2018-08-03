Sopore encounter: Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

The bodies are yet to be identified. (Express Photo)

Two militants were killed today in an encounter with the security forces at Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The encounter began after the militants opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in Dursoo village, Rafiabad area, the official said.

He said the search operation was launched after specific information was received on the presence of militants in the area. Director General of Police S P Vaid said bodies of both the militants have been recovered. The bodies are yet to be identified.