Soldier killed, another injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Poonch

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 10:34 PM

An Indian Army soldier was killed and another injured on Monday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan, forcing strong Indian retaliation.

“In the incident, Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was critically injured and succumbed to gunshot injuries,” said the spokesman. (ANI)

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said that on Monday around 5.15 p.m. Pakistan Army resorted to ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the LoC, resulting in a soldier getting martyred and another critically injured.

“In the incident, Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was critically injured and succumbed to gunshot injuries. Havildar Mari Muthu D also sustained gunshot wounds and was critically injured in the firing,” said the spokesman.

“Immediate resuscitation and medical aid was provided to the injured soldier and he has been evacuated to Military Hospital, Poonch. Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM, 34, belonged to Kerala and is survived by his wife, Anna Dayana Joseph, the spokesman said.

“Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he said.

“Indian Army has retaliated strongly and effectively on Pakistan Army posts. The martyrdom of the Indian Army soldier will not go in vain,” he said.

