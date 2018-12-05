Soldier injured in Pakistani firing on LoC in Baramulla’s Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir

Defence Ministry sources said the Pakistan Army violated the 2003 ceasefire on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector. Representational Image/Express Photo)

A soldier was injured on Wednesday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Defence Ministry sources said the Pakistan Army violated the 2003 ceasefire on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector.

“Our positions retaliated effectively and firing exchanges continued for some time. A soldier was injured in the Pakistan firing. He has been shifted to hospital,” an official said.