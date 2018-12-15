Smart Fencing on border and improved connectivity in NE tops the agenda of talks in the Home Ministry

The BSF has taken over the task of erecting physical barrier on the entire international border to make it impregnable for any kind of illegal infiltration, which is 60-km project over Brahmaputra in Dhubri. (Representational image: IE)

Ahead of his scheduled visit to Dhubri to inaugurate the smart fencing project, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday evening chaired a high level meeting in New Delhi and decided to expedite construction of all roads connecting neighbouring countries with Assam and other North Eastern States

The meeting which was attended by top senior officials including Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Rajiv Jain, State Chief Secretary, reviewed the construction of roads in the border areas including international and inter-State border of the North-east and also plans to erect smart fencing with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Also read| Big success for Indian Army, deserter Zahoor Thokar involved in the killing of soldier Aurangzeb killed in encounter

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, Border Security Force (BSF) has started the project to construct the hi-tech Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) in the Dhubri. The smart fencing project expected to be finished by the month end will be inaugurated by the Home minister.

The BSF has taken over the task of erecting physical barrier on the entire international border to make it impregnable for any kind of illegal infiltration, which is 60-km project over Brahmaputra in Dhubri.

The CIBMS is a combination of surveillance devices, data backbone, communication network and command control centre, multiplies human surveillance by sensor-based surveillance and ensures infiltration attempts do not go undetected.

According to sources, construction of roads along Indo-Bhutan border along with neighbouring States like Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram was also discussed in details. The border road network along Indo-Bangladesh border and construction of smart fences was also discussed.

Though topping the agenda was to expedite the construction of border road network, according to sources, the home minister is expected to call a meeting agencies involved in construction of border road and review the progress of the work. All the Departments involved in the construction of the border road network will be submitting their reports shortly.

These roads will help the North Eastern states especially the interiors which had become inaccessible as well as were posing security threats.