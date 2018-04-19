Smart fences: Modi government’s new project to protect India’s borders with Bangladesh, Pakistan

India’s first ever comprehensive integrated border management system along the riverine stretch bordering Bangladesh in Assam. (Source: BSF)

Smart fence: The Narendra Modi government has operationalised the country’s first ever comprehensive integrated border management system along the riverine stretch bordering Bangladesh in Assam. The smart fence is a project that is being implemented by the Border Security Forces (BSF) to close the vulnerable gaps along India’s border with Pakistan and Bangladesh. The implementation of the smart fencing system in Assam comes under the Modi government’s ambitious plan to secure the border through fencing.

There is a major difference between barbed fencing, smart fence and comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS). The first one refers to the securing of the border with physical fences that obstruct infiltration. The smart fences have an addition of electronic systems to the barbed wire, which helps in detecting movement along the border. Lastly, when one cannot have a physical border security system due to the geographical reason, CIBMS is being used. CIBMS uses technology driven by sensors to detect any form of movement in the water, on the land surface and in the air.

“Since the border area in Assam’s Dhubri area is in a riverine region, no fence can be erected. So we have implemented the CIBMS there. We have placed electronic barriers near the border area that will intercept all kinds of activity around the region. The movement captured by the sensors will be relayed to headquarters and control rooms immediately”, A K Sharma, IG (Communication & IT), BSF told Financial Express Online.

As of now, the BSF personnel use reconnaissance boats in the riverine area to protect the border. Similar patches of border areas have been identified for the implementation of smart fencing and CIBMS. “We have already started working on few border areas in Jammu. The BSF in Gujarat identified few areas in Rann of Kutch and the BSF in Punjab has also marked few riverine areas where there could be the implementation of the CIBMS soon”, added IG Sharma.

According to IG Sharma, the method of implementing a particular technology comes threefold. He says that the BSF first observers what exactly is the problem in the border areas and then identifies a variety of technological supplements to overcome the problem. The next step, he says, is to select the efficient technology among the existing ones and then finally go to the market agencies.

The Government of India and the BSF has just kick-started border securing process through CIBMS in the Eastern region and wishes to launch it along the borders of Pakistan soon. A few days earlier, the BSF had also confirmed that it would bring at least 2000 km of the border areas along Pakistan and Bangladesh under the CIBMS. The CIBMS and smart fence system, which will use an infra-red camera, multiple radars and surveillance systems will be helpful in reducing smuggling of arms, drugs, illegal immigration and cross-border movement. The new CIBMS method will also diminish the border areas and gaps that prone to infiltration.

IG Sharma also said that the technology is being developed keeping in mind that security is the prime factor. He also said that the synthesis of traditional security systems must converge with technology to yield better results. When questioned on the efficiency of the technological system, IG Sharma said that CIBMS is still in its testing period that it would require some more months of time to comment on it.