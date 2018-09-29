Sixth, Make in India warship meant for multi-role amphibious missions delivered to Indian Navy

The Mark IV LCU Vessels are a further improved version of the Mark III LCU Vessels presently being used by the Indian Navy. (Defence Spokesperson twitter)

In record 16 months, Kolkata based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), formally hands over the 6th warship “L-55” a “Mark IV LCU Vessel, to the Indian Navy.

The Mark IV LCU Vessels are a further improved version of the Mark III LCU Vessels presently being used by the Indian Navy. The First Ship of the Mark IV LCU Vessels IN LCU L-51 was commissioned into service during 2016.

These ships are meant for multi-role amphibious missions including humanitarian and disaster relief operations and evacuation. These missions could also be carried out jointly by both the Indian Navy and the Indian Army.

The ship was handed over by Rear Admiral V K Saxena, IN (Retd) Chairman & Managing Director, GRSE to the Commanding Officer of the Ship Lt Cdr Abhishek Kumar at the Ceremony held in GRSE.

The shipyard is also executing order for 8 Landing Craft Utility Ships for the Indian Navy and the ship delivered today, is the 5th in the series. The balance 3 ships are in advanced stages of construction and are expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy, over the next one year. These warships, developed by the in house design team are believed to be unique in their design & operations having length of 62.8 metres and achieving a speed of 15 knots with a low draught of 1.7 m.

GRSE currently has a very strong order book providing the Shipyard a deep pool of Rs 20313.61 crore revenue generating projects with 12 ships currently under construction with 09 ships (01 ASW Corvette, 03 LCUs, 05 FPVs) in advanced stages of construction, expected to be delivered to Indian Navy by end 2019.

Also, 03 ships of Project P17A Advanced Stealth Frigates with an order value of 19293.46 crore are being constructed using Modular Construction Technology and various software like Aveva Marine, NAPA etc.

The progress on the 1st ship is moving at a rapid pace & production is running ahead of schedule & production of 2nd Frigate, is slated to commence shortly. GRSE has been declared successful bidders in competitive bidding for another 12 ships (04 Survey Vessels (Large) & 08 ASW SWCs) for the Indian Navy.

This proves GRSE’s ability to provide end-to-end solutions to their customers ranging from product conceptualization, design, system integration and project management thus increasing the capability to meet customer demands. Key areas of strength of the shipyard include a multi-disciplinary strong design team, production acumen; focused project planning & execution, traits which have helped the Shipyard create strong differentiators in its path of growth.