Situation in Jammu & Kashmir along LoC, in hinterland under control: New Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini

New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 11:12:37 AM

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, Saini said the Army was prepared for all challenges. "Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We're fully geared up to meet challenges that come across," he said.

He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.

The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen S K Saini on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir along both the Line of Control and in the hinterland are under control.

He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities. “New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities” Lt Gen Saini said.

