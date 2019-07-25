Sino-Indian relations: China’s white paper on defence seeks stability with India

Also, militaries of India and China have exchanged high-level visits and pushed for a hotline for border defence cooperation, and mechanisms for border management and border defence exchanges (Representational Image)

Alluding to “Quad” – the informal grouping of the US, Japan, Australia and India, in its white paper on defence release, China has stated that due to competition in the Asia-Pacific, there are uncertainties to regional security.

On Wednesday, the Chinese Defence Ministry issued the white paper titled “China’s National Defence in the New Era” which has outlined its plans to build a high-tech Army, the enhanced role of its military and modernisation of its armed forces and its exchanges with foreign militaries.

According to the document, the US is strengthening its Asia-Pacific military alliances and reinforcing military deployment and intervention, which has added complexity to regional security.

What is Quad?

It is a bloc with India, Japan and Australia, formed by the US in an effort to counter China’s presence in the region. Though China has expressed its displeasure, India and the other three countries have started talking informally.

What China is calling Asia-Pacific, the US refers to the region as Indo-Pacific. The US has deployed Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system in South Korea has severely undermined the regional strategic balance and the strategic security interests of regional countries. Japan has adjusted it’s military and security policies and increased input accordingly, thus becoming more outward-looking in its military endeavours and Australia continues to strengthen its military alliance with the US.

According to the document Asia-Pacific countries are increasingly aware that they are members of a community with a shared destiny.

While defending its military budget of $ 177.61 billion, in the document while there is nothing much on India, China has expressed its keenness to maintain stability at the borders with India.

There is a passing mention of the Doklam standoff. It has said that Chinese armed forces strive to promote stability and security along the border with India, “and take effective measures to create favourable conditions for the peaceful resolution of the Donglang (Doklam) standoff”.

Also, militaries of India and China have exchanged high-level visits and pushed for a hotline for border defence cooperation, and mechanisms for border management and border defence exchanges.

Meanwhile, the UK, France, Germany, Japan and India are rebalancing and optimizing the structure of their military forces, it points out.

China is also concentrating on new technologies. The application of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum information, big data, cloud computing and the Internet of Things is gathering pace in the military field, according to the report.