Shopian encounter: Soldier martyred, six militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

By: | Updated: November 25, 2018 11:46 AM

Six militants and a soldier were Sunday killed in an encounter between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said here.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area around midnight following specific information about the presence of militants there.

Six militants and a soldier were Sunday killed in an encounter between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said here. The six were killed in an encounter at Hipura Batagund village in Kapran area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said a soldier also lost his life in the operation. Col Kalia said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained. He said weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area around midnight following specific information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The operation is over, the defence spokesman said.

