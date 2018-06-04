​​​
  3. Shopian attack: Militants hurl grenade at security forces; 12 including three policemen injured

Shopian attack: Militants hurl grenade at security forces; 12 including three policemen injured

At least a dozen people, including three policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

By: | Srinagar | Published: June 4, 2018 1:25 PM
shopian, shopian attack, grenade attack, shopian grenade attack, jammu and kashmir, shopian blast, bomb blast, kashmir attack, terrorist attack Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week. (Representational Image)

At least a dozen people, including three policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least nine civilians and three cops, a police official said. He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top