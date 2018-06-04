Shopian attack: Militants hurl grenade at security forces; 12 including three policemen injured

Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week. (Representational Image)

At least a dozen people, including three policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least nine civilians and three cops, a police official said. He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.