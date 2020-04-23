Sharing of infrastructure and resources between Armed Forces gets nod from Rajnath Singh

Keeping in mind future threats the committee had recommended that the defence should be between 2.5 to 3 per cent of the GDP. (Photo credit: Ministry of Defence)

The decisions come four months after the office of the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff was set up which according to its mandate has to work towards the jointness of the army, navy and the air force. These suggestions were made by a high powered committee.

Sources have confirmed that the minister at a review meeting of the pending recommendations made by Lt Gen DB Shekatkar (retd) committee, put his stamp of approval on the sharing of resources as well as `optimal’ training of the armed forces.

What does it mean?

It means that the three services should use the infrastructure of each other and share amongst themselves.

Who attended the meeting?

The first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; three chiefs — the Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and the Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar

What were the recommendations made by Shekatkar panel?

As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Newspaper, the Shekatkar panel was set up by former defence minister Late Manohar Parrikar. The panel was to recommend rebalancing of the expenditure as well as the optimal use of the armed forces. Out of the 99 suggestions made by the panel in 2016, the MoD accepted 65. The then defence minister late Arun Jaitley in 2017 had accepted 65 suggestions and not all were implemented. And these pending suggestions were reviewed and discussed during the meeting.

The office of DMA under the new CDS is already looking at a war doctrine and a joint training command. Once this is in place that there will be not only a common doctrine but also mid-level officers postings and common logistics etc are all being considered.

Some of the recommendations made include:

Keeping in mind future threats the committee had recommended that the defence should be between 2.5 to 3 per cent of the GDP.

It talked about the restructuring repair depots and to include the base workshops, advance base workshops and static/station workshops in the field Army.

The MoD has already one recommendation made about shutting down of military farms and army postal establishments in peace locations.

Suggested setting up a Joint Services War College for training for middle-level officers.

Tri-service intelligence training establishment could be established at the existing Military Intelligence School at Pune.

Also, the restructuring of more than 57,000 posts of officers/JCOs/ORs and civilians was approved by the former minister.