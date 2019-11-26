Several injured as militants lob grenade near Kashmir University

Srinagar | Published: November 26, 2019 4:11:05 PM

The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this noon, a police official said. Further details are awaited.

kashmir grenade attack, srinagar grenade attack, srinagar attack, kashmir university grenade attack, srinagar grenade blastPolice officers guard a busy market in Srinagar. (IE)

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade near Kashmir University in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Tuesday, injuring a number of people, the police said. The grenade was lobbed near Sir Syed gate of the university this noon, a police official said. Further details are awaited.

