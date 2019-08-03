Several countries issue travel advisory in view of the security alert in J&K

The advisory from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all travel to J&K, but with an exception of travelling within the city of Jammu including by air travel within the region of Ladakh. (Express File photo)

A day after the state administration of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) had issued a security alert, citing intelligence inputs on terror attacks, specifically on the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, several countries have issued travel advisory to their citizens travelling in the valley. And has stated clearly in their advisories that providing consular assistance in Jammu & Kashmir will be very limited or not possible at all.

Countries including the UK, Germany and Australia on Saturday has issued the advisory warning against travelling to the state except to Jammu and Ladakh.

The advisory from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has advised against all travel to J&K, but with an exception of travelling within the city of Jammu including by air travel within the region of Ladakh.

It has also advised against travelling to tourists destinations of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, and cautioned against “all but essential travel to the city of Srinagar and travel between the cities of Jammu and Srinagar on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway”.

According to the advisory, the British High Commission in New Delhi was monitoring the situation following yesterday’s advisory to the yatris and tourists by the state government. And suggested that all tourists remain vigilant and follow the advice of the local authorities.

It also pointed out to its citizens that the foreigners remain vulnerable outside the main population centres and tourist areas, and rural areas. There is a risk of unpredictable violence, including bombings, grenade attacks, shootings and kidnappings.

On Saturday, Germany too in its advisory to its citizens who are travelling as tourists or working here were strongly discouraged to travel to Kashmir.

It has stated in its advisory that travel not only to Kashmir area, but also Srinagar. It has also asked its citizens to be careful when travelling to the western parts of the Ladakh region and to avoid the immediate border areas with Pakistan and China.

There is also an advisory issued by Australia urging its citizens to stay away from travelling to Jammu and Kashmir. It has suggested that the travel to the Valley is not only highly risky but also advised that regular travel insurance policies will be void. Its advisory has also said that the government of Australia will not be able to provide consular assistance.