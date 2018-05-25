​​​
  3. Seoul will still push to improve ties with North Korea, says Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon

Seoul will still push to improve ties with North Korea, says Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon

South Korea's Unification Minister said today that Seoul will press ahead with improving ties with North Korea after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit with Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong Un.

By: | Seoul | Updated: May 25, 2018 11:26 AM
south korea, north korea, kim jong un, seoul, donald trump, trump kim summit, nuclear, denuclearisation “It appears that (the North) remains sincere in implementing the agreement and making efforts on denuclearisation and peacebuilding,” he added.

South Korea’s Unification Minister said today that Seoul will press ahead with improving ties with North Korea after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit with Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un. “Our government will do its part in carrying out the Panmunjom Declaration,” Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters according to Yonhap, referring to the landmark agreement to bolster ties and push towards denuclearisation signed last month by Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“It appears that (the North) remains sincere in implementing the agreement and making efforts on denuclearisation and peacebuilding,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top