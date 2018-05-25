Seoul will still push to improve ties with North Korea, says Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon

South Korea’s Unification Minister said today that Seoul will press ahead with improving ties with North Korea after US President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a summit with Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un. “Our government will do its part in carrying out the Panmunjom Declaration,” Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters according to Yonhap, referring to the landmark agreement to bolster ties and push towards denuclearisation signed last month by Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
“It appears that (the North) remains sincere in implementing the agreement and making efforts on denuclearisation and peacebuilding,” he added.