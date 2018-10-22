See pics: The game changer, IAF crew trains on the first attack helicopter Apache in the US

The Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopter is a twin-turbo shaft with tandem cockpit for two crew and a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement.

Indian Air Force crew started its training on Apache helicopters in the US. The Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopter is a twin-turbo shaft with tandem cockpit for two crew and a tail wheel-type landing gear arrangement. The helicopter which will enhance combat capability of IAF is expected to be delivered by 2020, and the deal was inked in 2015, as reported earlier.

Out of the 22, delivery of the 15 Chinooks for which a contract was signed in September 2015, is expected to begin next year to be completed by 2020.

As has been reported earlier, private sector Company like Dynamatics are building large sections of Chinook, and the Tata Boeing joint venture in Hyderabad is building the complete fuselage of the Apache.

According to media reports, in 2017, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had approved the purchase of six Apache helicopters for the first fleet of attack helicopters for the Indian Army, loaded with the weapons system from the US aerospace giant Boeing with weapons at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore.

Announced by the Boeing Company, fuselages for this Army order will be produced by Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad. This helicopter is a multi-role attack helicopter and being flown by the US Army.

Said a Boeing official, “The latest features of this helicopter include joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision aiding.”

This helicopter can also be used for humanitarian and disaster-relief operations, in missions such as transportation of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.

Earlier this year, ahead of the 2+2 India US Strategic Dialogue, the Trump administration had approved the sale of the Apache helicopters to India and it also cleared the contract which includes fire control radars, Hellfire Longbow missiles, Stinger Block I-92H missiles, night vision sensors, and inertial navigation systems.

The helicopter can fire the Hellfire missiles and its arsenal of 70mm rockets and this will be the first ever totally attack helicopter in India’s stable. Not to be confused with the Russian Mi-35 which was an assault helicopter and is being retired and was often used to carry troops.