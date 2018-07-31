Security preparedness top priority of NDA government: Nirmala Sitharaman assures armed forces

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today assured the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force that their preparedness to deal with security challenges facing the country would be top priority for the government.

In an address at the annual Unified Commanders Conference, she also stressed on the need for greater “synergy” among the three services as well as between them and the ministry of defence.

The conference, an annual forum top commanders of the three forces, also deliberated on a range of issues including counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, situation along the Sino-India border and developments in India’s maritime neighbourhood, officials said.

In a statement, the defence ministry said Sitharaman complimented the services for their performance and achievements in past year and stressed on the need for greater “synergy and jointmanship” among the services.

“She assured the services that preparedness of the services would be a top priority for the government,” it said.

The three forces have been pressing the government to expedite procurement of various military platforms and weapons as well as to ensure modernisation of the forces in a time-bound manner.

The ministry said a large number of tri-services issues were deliberated thoroughly and solutions to contemporary challenges were provided to facilitate future plans for an integrated robust defence preparedness.

It said the two-day conference provided a platform for discussions at the apex level on all ‘joint issues’ among the three Services and the ministry.

It said the conference “enabled stock taking of the previous year and facilitated planning for future”.

Navy Chief and Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal BS Dhanoa and Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat also addressed the conference.

It was also was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top officials of the defence ministry.