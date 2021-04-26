  • MORE MARKET STATS

Security forces recover arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district

April 26, 2021 4:21 PM

Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two pistols, during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Army officials said on Monday.

These caches have been created by terrorists in these remote areas to be used for destabilising the security situation which is heading towards normalcy. (Representative Image)

During the search, they recovered a cache of arms containing two pistols, 40 rounds of ammunition, two wireless sets and other war-like stores, officials said. Chhatru forest lies along the known movement route of terrorists between south Kashmir and Kishtwar, they said.

These caches have been created by terrorists in these remote areas to be used for destabilising the security situation which is heading towards normalcy, they added. The Army and police along with other security forces deployed in Kishtwar have recovered IEDs, explosives, arms and ammunition in recent months to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists and their supporters.

