Security forces fully prepared: Rajnath Singh on reactivation of Pakistan terror camps

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Two days after the Army Chief said that terror camps in Pakistan were being reactivated, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian security forces were fully prepared to meet the situation. He was responding to a query on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement on reactivation of terror camps in Balakot in neighbouring Pakistan.

“Don’t worry, our security forces are fully prepared,” he told reporters here. Rawat had on Monday said that Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to sneak into India.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Responding to another query about Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh seeking the Home Ministry’s help on incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition, the Defense Minister said as far as the country’s security was concerned, the armed forces have the capability to defeat any such challenges.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Amrarinder Singh said, “Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunitions is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370.Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at th earliest”.