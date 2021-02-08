  • MORE MARKET STATS

Securities forces have restricted Pakistan’s acts to borders only: Rajnath Singh

By: |
February 8, 2021 11:15 AM

Indian security forces have not only restricted Pakistan's nefarious acts to the borders only but are also giving a befitting reply to them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

rajnath singh, defence minister, Securities forces, Rafale fighter jets , pakistan's act at borders. Rajnath Singh during Rajya Sabha question hourRajnath Singh said the entire fleet of the Rafael fighter jets will arrive in the country by April 2022. (IE Image)

Indian security forces have not only restricted Pakistan’s nefarious acts to the borders only but are also giving a befitting reply to them, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Monday. During the Question Hour, the minister also informed the House that 11 Rafale fighter jets have arrived in the country and the number will reach 17 by March this year.

Singh added the entire fleet of the fighter jets will arrive in the country by April 2022. “There is no question of being lethargic. I want to make it clear the way our army has acted, the actions of Pakistan have been restricted to borders only,” he said, replying to a question related to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Related News

He said the Indian army, BSF and other security forces must be complimented. Stating that 4,649 ceasefire violations took place in 2020, Singh said Indian security forces are fully alert and are giving a befitting reply to nefarious acts of Pakistan.

Singh also told the House the government has decided that 101 defence-related items will be manufactured in India and not imported.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Securities forces have restricted Pakistan’s acts to borders only Rajnath Singh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ex-Yudh-Abhyas 20: India-US Soldiers to focus on interoperability and hybrid threats
2FDI easing in defence production to attract investments: DPIIT Secy
3India engaged constructively to ensure UNSC’s statement on Myanmar was not ‘condemnatory’