Search for suspected terrorists continues in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

The Army on Wednesday continued its search operation a day after a JCO was killed in a gunfight with terrorists, who had sneaked into Indian territory taking cover of firing from the Pakistani side, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.
A suspicious movement of terrorists was observed near the forward area along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kalal belt of Nowshera sector on Tuesday. The movement was supported by firing from Pakistani troops which drew strong retaliation from the Indian Army, the official said.
In the gunfight, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries, he said. Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb, 40, belonged to Dahigaon village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district. He is survived by his wife.
“He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” the official added.
