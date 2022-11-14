Sea Vigil -22 starts, to validate maritime security mechanism

To keep the country’s vast coastline safe and to ensure further maritime security, the third edition of the two ‘Pan-India’ Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil-22’ starts from Tuesday (November 15-16, 2022).

This exercise which will involve all the Coastal States and Union territories (UT), fishing and coastal communities as well as other maritime stakeholders will be undertaken along the entire 7516 km coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the country.

This drill is being conducted by the Indian Navy and is coordinated with other ministries who are entrusted with maritime activities as well as the Coast Guard.

Significance of the Sea Vigil

The concept behind Sea Vigil is to activate the Coastal Security apparatus across India. And to also assess the Coastal Defence mechanism and is according to the Indian navy a build up towards the `Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise’ (TROPEX). Ex TROPEX is conducted by the Indian Navy every two years.

Therefore, both Ex TROPEX and Sea Vigil will cover the whole range of Maritime Security challenges. In Ex Sea Vigil assets of the Indian Navy, coast Guard, and other maritime agencies will be deployed. The drill is being conducted by the Ministry of Defence and with the support of Ministries of Home Affairs, Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ports Shipping and Waterways, Customs, and other agencies of Centre/ State, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

On a regular basis smaller scale exercises are conducted in the Coastal States and this also includes drills amongst adjoining states. The Sea Vigil at the national level involving all the stakeholders is aimed to serve a larger purpose – “To help assess India’s preparedness in the domain of Coastal Defence and Maritime Security.”

The exercise which is starting tomorrow is expected to provide a realistic assessment of India’s strengths and weaknesses in maritime and national security.

The number of units participating and in terms of objectives to be met as well as the involvement of the number of stakeholders is unprecedented in terms of the geographical extent.

This exercise was conceptualised in 2018 and this exercise organised at the national level is to validate various measures that have been put in place towards strengthening maritime security since 26/11, 2008.