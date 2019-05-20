SCO Foreign Ministers meeting: Fighting terrorism and security of Afghanistan to be the focus

India will raise issues relating to terrorism, the situation in Afghanistan, rising radicalism in Central Asian countries and the growing threat of terrorism when external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj attends the two day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Tuesday. This will be minister\u2019s last official visit under the present government in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) besides reviewing the preparation for the SCO Summit in Bishkek from June 13-14, all the member countries will exchange views on issues of international and regional importance. Both the security and stability of Afghanistan is of major concern to not only India but other members of the SCO, who are working towards containing the threat of radicalism and terrorism spreading in the region. Also, keeping in mind the negotiations between the Taliban and the US, the SCO members are planning their own strategies which will be beneficial to Afghanistan. As has been reported earlier, the June summit will be the first major international engagement for the new government. With its entry in the grouping in 2017, New Delhi has been expanding its security-related cooperation with the SCO Grouping and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defense. In the last year under the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic, India has been actively participating in various SCO dialogue mechanisms added MEA. In Bishkek there will also be a joint call of SCO Foreign Ministers on Kyrgyz President Sooranbay Jeenbekov. Before becoming a full member, India had the observer status at the SCO from 2005 and had actively participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping where the focus has been on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region. China, Russia, India, and Pakistan (got its membership in 2017) and the Central Asian countries Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan is the members of SCO, and their main focus is on jointly fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism. All the member countries are planning a joint anti-terrorism exercise, the decision for which was taken at the 34th meeting of the SCO's Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) council held in Uzbekistan.