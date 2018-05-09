Saudi Arabia welcomes Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal

Trump announced Tuesday that Washington will pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran. (AP)

Saudi Arabia backed on Tuesday the US President Donald Trump’s decision on his country withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Saudi Arabia highlighted in a statement through Saudi Press Agency that it also welcomed re-imposing sanctions on Iran that were suspended after the enforcement of the deal.

It said the kingdom had supported the deal between Iran and other six powers at the beginning to limit the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East and the world, but Iran exploited the economic gains of the deal to destabilize the region.

Saudi Arabia asserted its continuation to work with the US and other world partners to tackle the threats of the Iranian policies on international security and peace.

Trump announced Tuesday that Washington will pull out of the landmark nuclear accord with Iran. Then, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani responded that Tehran will stay in the deal with other five signatories.