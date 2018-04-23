SALUTE! These two CRPF CoBRA commandos are the recipient of Shaurya Chakra

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA commandos who will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their exceptional display of courage in an anti-Naxal operation, expressed happiness at the CRPF gallantry medal awards, on Monday. (ANi)

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA commandos who will be awarded the Shaurya Chakra for their exceptional display of courage in an anti-Naxal operation, expressed happiness at the CRPF gallantry medal awards, on Monday. Speaking to ANI, one of the recipients of the Shaurya Chakra, Assistant Commandant, Vikas Jakhar said, “Getting recognition for working as a part of force is an achievement in itself. We work as a team in CRPF. My family and friends are really happy.”

Another Shaurya Chakra recipient Sub- inspector Riyaz Alam Ansari said, “We fought as a team against the Naxals. We are given proper training to fight against any situation. My family is very happy, they are here to witness me receive the award.” Six Maoists were killed in the operation carried out by the CoBRA commandos of 209 Battalion on November 23, 2016, in Latehar district of Jharkhand. A heavy assortment of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the Naxals.

At the awards, widow of Commandant Pramod Kumar, Neha Tripathy will be receiving a Kirti Chakra. The Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime military award after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra.