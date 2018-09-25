SALUTE! RESPECT! Surgical strike hero Sandeep Singh martyred in anti-infiltration operation

Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh. (ANI)

The Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Late Lance Naik Sandeep Singh who lost his life in a counter-infiltration operation in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir last week. Incidentally, he was a part of the team that carried out the surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in September 2016, days after 18 Army personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Uri. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the braveheart. Dilbag Singh, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and representatives from various security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the soldier.

On September 22, Singh sustained bullet injuries during the fierce operation in Tangdhar sector in which five terrorists were killed. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Singh belonged to Village Kotla Khurd of Gurdaspur District of Punjab and is survived by his wife and a five-year-old son. His mortal remains were flown to his native place for the last rites with full military honours.