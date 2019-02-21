Saab expands ties with Indian aerospace firms for Gripen fighter jet aerostructures

The new MoUs announced today will enable Saab work with these Indian companies to establish an indigenous, efficient, tailor-made manufacturing system that will develop, deliver and support state-of-the-art Gripen fighters in India for the Indian Air Force, the company said.

Swedish defence major Saab Thursday said it has expanded its ties with Indian aerospace firms for the Gripen fighter jet aerostructures. Saab has taken an important step forward to expand its footprint and aerospace ecosystem in India by signing new MoUs with three of the country’s aerospace manufacturers; Dynamatic Technologies Limited, CIM Tools Private Limited and Sansera Engineering Private Limited, the company said. The MoUs with CIM Tools and Sansera expand the existing working relationships with Saab on commercial aerostructures to the Gripen fighter and other defence-related products in the Saab portfolio, it said in a release.

The MoU with Dynamatic was a starting point to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defence-related aerostructures work, including Gripen, it said. “Saab’s Aerostructures business unit has had a successful relationship with CIM Tools and Sansera for several years. Based on that experience, we see these two companies can add great value to our Gripen ‘Make in India’ offer,” Vice President, Industrial Partnerships and Head of Gripen for India Mats Palmberg said.

"The MoU with Dynamatic adds the capabilities of complex airframe assembly to Saab's 'Make in India' offer for Gripen," he said.

“I am pleased that the fruitful co-operation we have established over several years with CIM Tools and Sansera can be further developed for the Gripen fighter. The MoU with Dynamatic has the potential to further develop our ecosystem for commercial aerostructures as well as Gripen,” Managing Director and Head of Saab Aerostructures Lars Jensen said.