  • MORE MARKET STATS

S Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour

By: |
November 27, 2020 5:54 PM

Jaishankar arrived here after his two-day visit to UAE on November 25-26. It was the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday.

Jaishankar will discuss with the President the avenues for further strengthening the bilateral relations.Jaishankar will discuss with the President the avenues for further strengthening the bilateral relations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached Seychelles on Friday on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the newly-elected Indian-origin President and meet his counterpart to bolster bilateral relations with the key Indian Ocean nation.

Jaishankar arrived here after his two-day visit to UAE on November 25-26. It was the second leg of his six-day three-nation tour to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday.

Related News

“Seychelles welcomes External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on his maiden visit to Seychelles as EAM. He was received by H E Foreign Minister Sylvester Radegonde and will be calling upon H E President @wavelramkalawan at @StateHouseSey today,” the Indian High Commission in Victoria said in a tweet.

Indian-origin President Wavel Ramkalawan won the presidential election on 25 October this year, the first such victory for an opposition candidate since independence.

Born in Mahe, the principal island of Seychelles, Ramkalawan was ordained as a priest in 1985 following theological studies at St Paul’s Theological College in Mauritius, and thereafter at Birmingham University. His grandfather was from Bihar.

Jaishankar will discuss with the President the avenues for further strengthening the bilateral relations.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. S Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tour
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India, Sri Lanka and Maldives to discuss security concerns; Maritime Cooperation also on agenda
2India must start playing a bigger role on the world stage
3India steps up efforts to draw neighbours closer to counter China