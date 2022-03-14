S Jaishankar mourns death of five Indians in Canada

“Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance,” Jaishankar tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday mourned the death of five Indian students in a road accident in Canada. According to Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria, the accident took place near Toronto on Saturday and two injured students were admitted to a hospital.

“Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Bisaria said the Indian mission in Toronto is in touch with friends of the victims for required assistance. “Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims, @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,” he tweeted.