S-400 Triumf: Indian Air Force gets big boost, India-Russia sign deal for the advanced air defence missile system

According to top government source "The S-400 deal was signed today at 1100 hrs by the Joint Secretary Land Systems from India and the Director General, Rosoboronexport of Russia."

Indian Air Force will now get the much awaited S-400 Triumf advanced air defence missile system from Russia. The deal of $ 5.5 mn was signed in New Delhi when the leaders of both countries Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President Vladmir Putin met for the annual summit today.

These missiles will be placed in the National Capital Region and the Mumbai-Baroda Industrial Corridor. This deal is also one of the largest military deals since 2011, at that time the IAF had purchased 140 SU-30 MKI fighter planes from Russia.

This deal assumes importance as it has been in the news ever since the US Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) law that restricts defence purchases from Russia, Iran and North Korea was imposed. India has been talking to the US administration to ensure that there is no problem if the deal has been inked. It has told the US that Russia has been standing partner of India and around 70 % of military equipment used by the Indian Armed Forces is from Russia.

According to top government source “The S-400 deal was signed today at 1100 hrs by the Joint Secretary Land Systems from India and the Director General, Rosoboronexport of Russia.”

According to Senior Advisor & Strategic Consulting Aerospace & Defence Air Marshal M Matheswaran, (retd), “These are very important for India’s defence needs. India-Russia strategic partnership is age-old, time tested, and very vital for India.”

“In the light of US CAATSA threat it is important for India to retain its strategic autonomy. Succumbing to CAATSA will make India a client state of the US, Matheswaran added.

Sharing his views with FE on the news of the deal being inked, Air Marshal (retd) Anil Chopra said, “It is a great `Hindi Russi bhai bhai’ moment. The S- 400 inductions will more than double the air defence capability of the nation and IAF in particular.”

According to Chopra, “A great potential to counter both the stealth and the missile threat from the northern neighbour and any fool hardy attempts by the western neighbour to launch aerial attack.”

As reported by FE ONLINE earlier the delivery will be over 24 months until 2020.